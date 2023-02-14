SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,799 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

PRU stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $103.83. 627,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,605. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $122.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -121.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

