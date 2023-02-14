SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,670 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 43,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,895,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 512,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DexCom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,876 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,898 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.31. The stock had a trading volume of 927,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,951. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 145.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

