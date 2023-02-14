Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Science Applications International accounts for about 0.7% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 111,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,796. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.