Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after buying an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

