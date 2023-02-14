Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Cut by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 441,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

