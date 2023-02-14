Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,316.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,352,000 after buying an additional 326,080 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 227,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after buying an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.57 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.48.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

