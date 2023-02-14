Saturna Capital CORP Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Saturna Capital CORP lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

