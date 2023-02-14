Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SARTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($570.97) to €540.00 ($580.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.00.

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $395.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $456.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.55 and its 200 day moving average is $332.13.

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

