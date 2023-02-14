Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SANG. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangoma Technologies (SANG)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.