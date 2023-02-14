Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SANG. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANG. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 789,007 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,360 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,971,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.