Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Short Interest Down 51.2% in January

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after buying an additional 789,007 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,971,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 958,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SANG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.52. 32,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,993. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

SANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Collaboration as a Service, Desktop as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.