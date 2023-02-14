Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SSL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.05. 131,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
