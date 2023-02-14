Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shares of SSL traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.05. 131,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.29 and a 1-year high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. In other news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,426,397.45.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

