Samuel C. Blackman Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,241,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,119.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. 584,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 578,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,465,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,130,000 after acquiring an additional 922,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on DAWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.