Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.60

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

