Saltmarble Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $946.69 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $9.74 or 0.00044842 BTC on popular exchanges. Saltmarble has a total market capitalization of $946.69 million and $781,699.50 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 9.7376247 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $884,539.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

