Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA) Short Interest Update

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagaliam Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 141.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Sagaliam Acquisition Stock Performance

Sagaliam Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,052. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Sagaliam Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Sagaliam Acquisition Company Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

