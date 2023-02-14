Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 129,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,189. Safran has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($150.54) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

