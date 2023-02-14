Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($126.88) price objective on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($136.56) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

SAF opened at €132.56 ($142.54) on Friday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($99.31). The business has a 50 day moving average of €123.16 and a 200-day moving average of €112.26.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

