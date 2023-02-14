Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $273.00 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Safe has a total market cap of $273.00 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $13.10 or 0.00059005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00220626 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00102941 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00059872 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.55529393 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

