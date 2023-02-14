Safe (SAFE) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $282.73 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $13.57 or 0.00062486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.41651945 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

