Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

Shares of SABR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

