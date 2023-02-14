Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Stock Up 7.0 %

RUSMF stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.