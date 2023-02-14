Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Rubius Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 27.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $89,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RUBY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 38,703,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.