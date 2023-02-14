Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price to $8.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.
Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %
SPRB opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
