Royal Bank of Canada Trims Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price to $8.00

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPRB. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Down 5.0 %

SPRB opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.27. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

