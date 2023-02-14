Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,130,000 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 16,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.14. 434,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $114.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,739,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,003,000 after acquiring an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 37,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

