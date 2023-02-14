Roumell Asset Management LLC Acquires 559,122 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,122 shares during the quarter. TETRA Technologies accounts for 7.7% of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Roumell Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 42.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TETRA Technologies Profile

NYSE TTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,276. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $513.19 million, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.