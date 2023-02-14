Roth Mkm Raises Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Price Target to $15.00

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 424.48% from the stock’s current price.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Performance

REVB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.86. 416,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,096. Revelation Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Revelation Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Revelation Biosciences stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Revelation Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-100, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of healthcare-associated bacterial infection resulting from surgery, severe burns, and antibiotic resistance; REVTx-200, a potential intranasal therapy; and REVTx-300, a potential therapy for the treatment of chronic organ disease, including chronic kidney disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.