Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc Sells 766,428 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPOW – Get Rating) Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 345,462 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,803,311.64.
- On Friday, January 13th, Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,928,000.00.
CompoSecure Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMPOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,041. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.
