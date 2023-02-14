Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
RSGUF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers Sugar (RSGUF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.