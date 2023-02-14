Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

RSGUF stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar and maple products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.