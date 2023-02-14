Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $335.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock opened at $293.79 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

