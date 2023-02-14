Rock Point Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,647 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises approximately 1.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. 800,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

