Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after acquiring an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 815,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.92. The company had a trading volume of 405,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,312. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.