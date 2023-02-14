Rock Point Advisors LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

GPN stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 959,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,526. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 260.87, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.95 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $147.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

