Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 82.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.56. 305,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

