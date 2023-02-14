Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $6.20 Million Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,521 shares during the quarter. American Well comprises 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,000,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after purchasing an additional 148,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Well by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,394,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,602,000 after buying an additional 1,153,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Well by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,482,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 899,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $427,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 132,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $427,699.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $47,995.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 738,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Well Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.03.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,600. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

