Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $326,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 612.1% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 223,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,764. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.44.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).
