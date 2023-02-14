Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Triumph Group comprises about 1.7% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Triumph Group worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 121.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock remained flat at $12.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.