Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 79,745 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up about 6.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.8 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.08. 86,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,364. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

KW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.