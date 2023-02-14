Rock Creek Group LP Sells 576 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Citigroup by 9.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

