Rock Creek Group LP Invests $108,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

