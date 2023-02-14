Rock Creek Group LP Acquires Shares of 277 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.12.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Up 1.1 %

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $211.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.