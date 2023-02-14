Robert J. Small Sells 147,074 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $740.51. 720,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,071. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $766.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $662.86 and its 200-day moving average is $619.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

