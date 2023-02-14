Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Riskified Price Performance

RSKD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. 229,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,200. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $975.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.25. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Get Riskified alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Riskified from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 709,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Riskified by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,465,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 916,769 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.