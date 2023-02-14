Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Up 22.8% in January

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,300 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 416,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.6 %

RELL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,190. The stock has a market cap of $315.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.