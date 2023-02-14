RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $414.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,074. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $396.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.80.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
