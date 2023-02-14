RFG Advisory LLC Sells 11,588 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. 435,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.