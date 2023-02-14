RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,151,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,646,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after buying an additional 47,738 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $12,983,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 674,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 59,576 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 202,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

