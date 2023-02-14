RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,167 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $224.28. 332,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,504. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average is $211.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

