RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. 2,859,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,712,588. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The company has a market capitalization of $484.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

