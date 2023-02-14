RFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.77. 326,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,475. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.