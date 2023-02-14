Revain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $335,639.44 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Revain has a market capitalization of $50.99 million and $335,639.44 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00428079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,163.62 or 0.28356735 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

